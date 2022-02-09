Communist China is threatening family members of freedom activists in the US: Epoch Times reporter
On today's episode, John-Henry speaks with Nan Su, senior reporter at The Epoch Times, about China's earnest desire for world domination and its persecution of Christians, Uighurs, and others.
The John-Henry Westen ShowFebruary 9, 2022
