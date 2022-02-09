2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
Click for Articles & Videos
The John-Henry Westen Show

Communist China is threatening family members of freedom activists in the US: Epoch Times reporter

On today's episode, John-Henry speaks with Nan Su, senior reporter at The Epoch Times, about China's earnest desire for world domination and its persecution of Christians, Uighurs, and others.

The John-Henry Westen ShowFebruary 9, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The John-Henry Westen Show

About the Show

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More