2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
Communist China's crimes against humanity stem from its rejection of God: pro-life filmmaker

To close out the week, John-Henry interviews Jason Jones, a pro-life filmmaker and human rights activist, on the Genocide Olympics taking place in Beijing, the CCP’s monstrous human rights abuses, and much more.

The John-Henry Westen ShowFebruary 11, 2022

