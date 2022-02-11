Communist China's crimes against humanity stem from its rejection of God: pro-life filmmaker
To close out the week, John-Henry interviews Jason Jones, a pro-life filmmaker and human rights activist, on the Genocide Olympics taking place in Beijing, the CCP’s monstrous human rights abuses, and much more.
The John-Henry Westen ShowFebruary 11, 2022
