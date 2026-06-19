Concelebration and Procreation - Pius XII's Document Could Have Changed Everything

Pope Pius XII saw it coming. Before Vatican II, before Amoris Laetitia, before the confusion over marriage and morality that has paralyzed the Church, he commissioned an encyclical that condemned the errors that would soon become mainstream.

Cultum Regni, the unpublished draft discovered in Vatican archives, does not mince words. It condemns the idea that one Mass celebrated by a hundred priests is the same as a hundred Masses celebrated separately. It rejects situation ethics and the “fundamental option,” the very principles that would later underpin Amoris Laetitia and open the door to communion for the divorced and remarried. It affirms the primary end of marriage as the procreation of children, a doctrine rejected by the culture and, increasingly, by bishops who refuse to teach it.

The document insists that virginity is a higher state than marriage, a truth ridiculed for decades. It condemns the humanism that would soon take over Catholic moral theology. It warns that moral relativism “must gradually grow into suffocating thorns”—a prophecy fulfilled in the confusion of the present pontificate.

Pius XII was preparing to stop this before it started. John XXIII buried it. Paul VI ignored it. And the Church has been reaping the harvest ever since.

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