Conclave 2025: The Church’s fate is on the line with next pope

Bishop Joseph Strickland confronts the most urgent question in the Church today: Will the next pope defend the Faith — or deepen the crisis? With confusion, compromise, and doctrinal drift plaguing the Church, the stakes of the upcoming conclave couldn’t be higher. Strickland warns that only a man of prayer, courage, and fidelity can lead the Church back to truth. Now is the time to pray, fast, and fight — with joy, conviction, and total trust in Christ’s victory.

