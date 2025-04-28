Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Conclave at a CROSSROADS: Babel or Pentecost? | Bishop Strickland

A Shepherd's Voice

A Shepherd's Voice

See More

As the Church prepares for a new conclave, Catholics stand at a crossroads: Will the election be a true Pentecost, led by the Holy Spirit, or another Babel, marked by human ambition and confusion? The conclave depends on prayer, fidelity, and courage — not politics. Catholics must anchor themselves to Scripture, Tradition, and the Magisterium no matter what unfolds. Christ’s promises are sure, even when leaders fail. Now is the time for prayer, discernment, and hope rooted firmly in the Cross, not in human institutions.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

April 28, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Conclave at a CROSSROADS: Babel or Pentecost? | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
12:35

Christ is risen — even in a Church betrayed | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
21:20

How Holy Week changed the world | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
31:59

Hidden truth of Palm Sunday - A sorrowful celebration | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
31:08

The fight for religious freedom | Bishop Strickland’s warning

Recent Videos
6:01

Bishops must break their silence

Recent Videos
30:22

Shocking proof of God's presence | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
30:23

The moment God DIRECTLY intervenes | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:14

LGBTQ blessings WEAKEN the Church | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:15

The Eighth Commandment & the crisis of truth | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:51

Church funds MISMANAGED? Corruption in government | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
28:57

How the culture of lust is destroying society | Bishop Strickland

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...