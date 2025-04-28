Conclave at a CROSSROADS: Babel or Pentecost? | Bishop Strickland

As the Church prepares for a new conclave, Catholics stand at a crossroads: Will the election be a true Pentecost, led by the Holy Spirit, or another Babel, marked by human ambition and confusion? The conclave depends on prayer, fidelity, and courage — not politics. Catholics must anchor themselves to Scripture, Tradition, and the Magisterium no matter what unfolds. Christ’s promises are sure, even when leaders fail. Now is the time for prayer, discernment, and hope rooted firmly in the Cross, not in human institutions.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten