Conclave BEGINS: Will they elect a true shepherd?

As the conclave opens, the Church stands at a crossroads: Will the cardinals choose a faithful shepherd who loves Christ and guards the deposit of faith or elect a moderate who subtly undermines truth? With heresy, confusion, and compromise looming, the panel calls on Catholics to storm heaven with prayer. The next pope must restore fidelity, strengthen the bishops, and lead the Church through its darkest trials.

