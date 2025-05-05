Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Conclave looms: Will TRUTH prevail? | Bishop Strickland

A Shepherd's Voice

A Shepherd's Voice

See More

As the Church faces deep division, Bishop Joseph Strickland urges the faithful not to despair. With the conclave approaching, he calls Catholics to cling to apostolic truth, not political trends or compromised leadership. Echoing the courage of saints and martyrs, Strickland reminds us that Christ reigns through suffering. Fidelity, not fear, is the answer. In a time when doctrine is blurred and trust is shaken, the path forward is clear: pray, stand firm, and refuse to compromise. This is the hour of witness. Truth will prevail, but only if we live it.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 5, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Conclave looms: Will TRUTH prevail? | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
16:15

Conclave at a CROSSROADS: Babel or Pentecost? | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
12:35

Christ is risen — even in a Church betrayed | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
21:20

How Holy Week changed the world | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
31:59

Hidden truth of Palm Sunday - A sorrowful celebration | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
31:08

The fight for religious freedom | Bishop Strickland’s warning

Recent Videos
6:01

Bishops must break their silence

Recent Videos
30:22

Shocking proof of God's presence | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
30:23

The moment God DIRECTLY intervenes | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:14

LGBTQ blessings WEAKEN the Church | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:15

The Eighth Commandment & the crisis of truth | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:51

Church funds MISMANAGED? Corruption in government | Bishop Strickland

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...