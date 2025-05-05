Conclave looms: Will TRUTH prevail? | Bishop Strickland

As the Church faces deep division, Bishop Joseph Strickland urges the faithful not to despair. With the conclave approaching, he calls Catholics to cling to apostolic truth, not political trends or compromised leadership. Echoing the courage of saints and martyrs, Strickland reminds us that Christ reigns through suffering. Fidelity, not fear, is the answer. In a time when doctrine is blurred and trust is shaken, the path forward is clear: pray, stand firm, and refuse to compromise. This is the hour of witness. Truth will prevail, but only if we live it.

