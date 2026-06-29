Confession Isn't a Revolving Door – Fr. Fasching on the Repentance That Saves

Confession is not a revolving door. True repentance demands genuine sorrow, honesty, and a firm purpose of amendment. Father Jeff Fasching explains that while sinners may still stumble, valid repentance means actually intending to change—not presuming upon God’s mercy while repeating the same sins.

Drawing on the examples of Mary Magdalene, St. Paul, and St. Matthew, Fasching encourages Catholics to ask God for the grace of authentic conversion. The Rosary, he insists, is a powerful tool for this prayer. Meditate on its mysteries. Ask boldly. God will provide the grace you need to turn away from sin.

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