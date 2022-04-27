Apply for LifeSite's Intern program in 2022: Defend life, family, faith, and culture
Apply today!
The Van Maren Show

Conservative author explains how England's greatest poets shed light on the meaning of Jesus' words

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, conservative commentator and novelist Andrew Klavan joins Jonathon to discuss his new book, The Truth and Beauty, on how the greatest English poets help illumine a deeper meaning of Jesus' words.

The Van Maren ShowApril 27, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The Van Maren Show

About the Show

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More