Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre’s wife reveals that she & her husband support abortion

While Pierre Poilievre continues to surge in the polls, his wife’s recent statement reminds social conservatives that he fails to differ from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals on the issue of abortion.

 

December 15, 2023

