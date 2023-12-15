Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre’s wife reveals that she & her husband support abortion

While Pierre Poilievre continues to surge in the polls, his wife’s recent statement reminds social conservatives that he fails to differ from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals on the issue of abortion.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten