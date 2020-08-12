Consoling the heart of Jesus for abuses against the Eucharist

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch this pre-recorded episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 8.12.2020. In today’s episode, Mother Miriam speaks about consoling the heart of Jesus for all of the abuses suffered during the pandemic. She also shares Bishop Athanasius Schneider’s thoughts on the abuse against the Holy Eucharist in the last 50 years.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST

