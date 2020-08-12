Podcast Image

Consoling the heart of Jesus for abuses against the Eucharist

Wed Aug 12, 2020 - 5:26 pm EST

Watch this pre-recorded episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 8.12.2020. In today’s episode, Mother Miriam speaks about consoling the heart of Jesus for all of the abuses suffered during the pandemic. She also shares Bishop Athanasius Schneider’s thoughts on the abuse against the Holy Eucharist in the last 50 years.

