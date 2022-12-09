Faith & Reason

Controlling identity -- 'Big Brother' wants to be God

John-Henry Westen and Fr. James Altman discuss the weakening of traditional western morality, globalist efforts to implement a police state, and how these initiatives serve the ultimate godless agenda of 'Big Brother' -- total identity control.

Faith & ReasonDecember 9, 2022

Faith & Reason will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more. Faith & Reason is co-hosted by John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children.

