John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Coronavirus: Leading China expert details the reality

Thu Feb 20, 2020 - 6:40 pm EST

In This Episode

In today’s special segment of The John-Henry Westen Show, I speak with the leading expert on China, Steve Mosher about what is really going on with the coronavirus. Mosher is the President of the Population Research Institute and is the person who exposed China’s forced abortion policy to the world. He also exposed China’s ghastly organ harvesting protocols.

Mosher shares the facts about the epidemic and what is really going on in China. It just might surprise you.

