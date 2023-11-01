Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

COVID-19 Division in the Church

COVID-19 Division in the Church: The Leadership Challenge. Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa, Maronite bishop and Rector of the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon in North Jackson, Ohio, reflects on the impact of COVID-19 on the Church’s unity and the role of leadership during this crisis. Chorbishop Spinosa expresses his concerns about Pope Francis’ leadership, especially during the global lockdowns, suggesting a lack of compassionate guidance for those devoted to embracing Catholic Tradition. In addition, Chorbishop Spinosa delves into the prevailing societal confusion within the Church, Pope Francis’ prioritization of social issues over traditional teachings, and the determination of leaders like himself to keep church doors open despite global panic. The message is clear: No virus, not even COVID-19, will ever force the cancellation of Mass again.

Watch the full show with more insight here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/explaining-pope-francis-covid-19-lockdowns-chorbishop-anthony-spinosa/

