Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

COVID-19 Q&A | Medical expert Dr. Mark Trozzi

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More
On October 13, 2023, Dr. Mark Trozzi, a dedicated frontline doctor, courageously debunked the rampant COVID-19 misinformation perpetuated by mainstream media outlets — revealing how this misinformation played a pivotal role in the extensive lockdowns that gripped the Western world in 2020. Dr. Trozzi exposes the global, coordinated efforts aimed at asserting control over commerce, religion, and individual freedoms — all done under the guise of “safety” during the COVID-19 “pandemic.” Engaging in a live Q&A with the audience in Peterborough, Ontario, Dr. Trozzi addressed questions shared by many around the world, resolute in his mission to reveal the truth behind what really happened with COVID-19 and how we can prevent a complete lockdown in the future. COVID-19 has adversely impacted human health and has shaken the balances of power. In the face of looming global tyranny, Dr. Trozzi’s revelations are crucial for understanding the challenges confronting Western society today.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com 

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 2, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

COVID-19 Q&A | Medical expert Dr. Mark Trozzi

Recent Videos
2:30

Bishop Schneider prays traditional Vespers at Pantheon in Rome

Recent Videos
47:22

COVID-19 frontline Dr. Mark Trozzi EXPOSES medical misinformation

Recent Videos
7:47

America's 'abortion king' became pro-Life | Terry Beatley champions his legacy

Recent Videos
3:10

WATCH: Bishop Strickland consecrates new Knights of St. John Paul II

Recent Videos
54:17

COVID-19 & the weaponization of medicine | Dr. Mark Trozzi

Recent Videos
5:13

Christ in NYC | World called to REPENT in time of WAR

Recent Videos
5:13

Pope Francis' climate agenda suffers from 'Inconvenient Facts' | Gregory Wrightstone

Recent Videos
6:57

WATCH: Merrick Garland UNABLE to silence the pro-life movement

Recent Videos
5:26

Dear President Trump: Heartbeat laws save unborn lives

Recent Videos
2:11

Pro-family Canadians rally at #MillionPersonMarch against LGBT indoctrination

Recent Videos
8:52

Catholic Tradition celebrated on Feast of St. Louis IX

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...