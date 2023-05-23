COVID, death & dying - Memoirs of a funeral director

Antonia Cummings, Funeral Director at Enders and Shirley in Berryville and Stephens City, Virginia, sounds the alarm against sudden COVID deaths, the unexplained blood clots that may point to the deadly effects of experimental forced “vaccines,” and shares Catholic teaching on human burial.

The John-Henry Westen Show airs nightly Monday through Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at LifeSiteNews, reporting on the biggest attacks against the Culture of Life including the New World Order, the Great Reset, and the One World Religion. Globalist stories silenced and cancelled by the mainstream media are fully exposed —unfiltered against Big Tech censorship — including Pope Francis’ globalist allegiance to the LGBT agenda, the World Economic Forum, and so much more. John-Henry Westen and his guests offer unique and faith-filled answers to life’s most difficult questions facing the pro-life and pro-family fight to build a Culture of Life — including answers to prayer, discerning God’s will, deciphering ancient Biblical prophecies, understanding end-times revelation, and how to be faithful Catholics in a sinful world. These stories are fundamental to the faith and future of Catholics everywhere and are seen only at LifeSiteNews.

