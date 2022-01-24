LifeSite Special Report

COVID jabs vs religious liberty: 'Essential, fundamental freedom under attack like never before'

Steve Crampton with the Thomas More Society describes the incongruence of the COVID vaccine mandates with the American law. Overwhelmingly, the exceptions for the jab have been approved for medical exemption, but far fewer have been approved for religious exemption.

LifeSite Special ReportJanuary 24, 2022

LifeSite Special Report

