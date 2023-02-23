The John-Henry Westen Show

COVID was just the beginning: Climate lockdowns are the next stage of the Great Reset agenda

Pro-freedom activist and author Marc Morano explains how COVID lockdowns were a mere precursor to the climate lockdowns now being discussed by our elites. Morano also suggests practical ways to fight the ongoing implementation of the Great Reset agenda.

February 23, 2023

The John-Henry Westen Show

