COVID was just the beginning: Climate lockdowns are the next stage of the Great Reset agenda
Pro-freedom activist and author Marc Morano explains how COVID lockdowns were a mere precursor to the climate lockdowns now being discussed by our elites. Morano also suggests practical ways to fight the ongoing implementation of the Great Reset agenda.
The John-Henry Westen ShowSeptember 20, 2022
