COVID was just the beginning of a total war against civilization

The “polycrisis” described by the World Economic Forum is not only no accident, it is a deliberate act of total war on our entire civilization. Driven by the ruling elites, its aim is to establish a worldwide totalitarianism. In this interview with LifeSite journalist Frank Wright, Dr. David A. Hughes discusses what he calls the “omniwar,” an act of revolutionary violence by the rulers against the ruled. From his point of view, the many crises of the world amount to the controlled demolition of our entire way of life.

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/new-documentary-omniwar-exposes-the-shocking-covert-assault-on-freedom-and-wealth/

Download his new book for free here: https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-031-41850-1

October 29, 2024

