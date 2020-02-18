Podcast Image

Creation v. Evolution: Science and the Catholicism agree on the winner

Tue Feb 18, 2020 - 5:37 pm EST

“In the beginning God created heaven, and earth,” Genesis 1:1. The first words of the bible, and the first two chapters of the Bible focus on God’s creation of the Earth, it’s creatures, and of man himself. Yet, today, many Catholic are rejecting the teaching of God’s creation in favor of the idea that man evolved from molecules.  

Join John-Henry and Hugh Owen, the founder of the Kolbe Center for the Study of Creation as they discuss evolution and creation, and why Catholics must hold to Catholic dogma about creation. 

To dive even deeper into the scientific, philosophical, and theological basis supporting creation, get the new 17 part series from the Kolbe Center, Foundations Restored

 

