Crisis of faith? Saint Peter's Basilica DESECRATED

Faith & Reason

The shocking desecration of the altar at Saint Peter’s Basilica, seeing it as a metaphor for the broader crisis of faith and moral decay within the Church. How the disregard for sacred traditions, liturgical abuses, and doctrinal confusion have contributed to a weakening of Catholic identity. The conversation highlights the urgent need for faithful Catholics to uphold Church teachings, defend truth, and restore reverence in worship.

Also, recent developments with President Donald Trump’s decision to reinstate plastic straws, which the hosts use to illustrate the dangers of virtue signaling and misplaced priorities in modern society.

See Catholic teachings on moral law, natural law, and objective truth, as well as warning against the dangers of relativism and ideological corruption. We must return to faith, reason, and theological clarity in the Church and the world.

February 12, 2025

