CRISIS: Souls led astray under Pope Francis | Eric Sammons

Pope Francis’ leadership has ushered in an era of crisis within the Catholic Church, a time in which confusion from and actions by Pope Francis and other leaders in the Church are actively leading souls astray, becoming a stumbling block for people to actively accept and live the Faith. Join John-Henry Westen as he discusses with Crisis Magazine Editor-in-Chief Eric Sammons the dire circumstances facing the Catholic Church and how faithful Catholics should respond with prayer, hope, and action.

The John-Henry Westen Show airs nightly Monday through Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at LifeSiteNews, reporting on the biggest attacks against the Culture of Life including the New World Order, the Great Reset, and the One World Religion. Globalist stories silenced and cancelled by the mainstream media are fully exposed —unfiltered against Big Tech censorship — including Pope Francis’ globalist allegiance to the LGBT agenda, the World Economic Forum, and so much more. John-Henry Westen and his guests offer unique and faith-filled answers to life’s most difficult questions facing the pro-life and pro-family fight to build a Culture of Life — including answers to prayer, discerning God’s will, deciphering ancient Biblical prophecies, understanding end-times revelation, and how to be faithful Catholics in a sinful world. These stories are fundamental to the faith and future of Catholics everywhere, and are seen only at LifeSiteNews.

June 14, 2023

