Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

CS Lewis’ stepson reveals fascinating insights into father’s personal life

Mon Sep 14, 2020 - 5:30 pm EST

In This Episode

Douglas Gresham reveals to Jonathon Van Maren personal stories about his life growing up with C.S. Lewis as his stepfather.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL