Cuba's brutal Marxist regime may fall after top generals die
A convergence of crises in Cuba—everything from extreme poverty to the sudden deaths of its leading generals—suggest that the communist government Cuba may be nearing its end. Join LifeSiteNews’ Jim Hale as he discusses the nation’s current political situation with Cuban freedom fighters Dr. Orlando Guttierrez-Boronat and Luis Zuniga-Rey. They have stern and stark warnings for the United Stated and Canada, which seem all too willing to follow the island nation on its road to serfdom.
LSNTVJuly 5, 2022
