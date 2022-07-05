LSNTV

Cuba's brutal Marxist regime may fall after top generals die

A convergence of crises in Cuba—everything from extreme poverty to the sudden deaths of its leading generals—suggest that the communist government Cuba may be nearing its end. Join LifeSiteNews’ Jim Hale as he discusses the nation’s current political situation with Cuban freedom fighters Dr. Orlando Guttierrez-Boronat and Luis Zuniga-Rey. They have stern and stark warnings for the United Stated and Canada, which seem all too willing to follow the island nation on its road to serfdom.

LSNTVJuly 5, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LSNTV

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More