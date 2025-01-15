Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Culture of death is rising across the West. How should pro-lifers fight back?

The Van Maren Show

The Van Maren Show

Assisted suicide could very well become legal in the United Kingdom despite strong opposition from ex-prime ministers, clergy, and healthcare leaders. This is just the latest example of how the culture of death is gaining strength across the West. On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon sits down with John Deighan of the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children to discuss the possibility of legal assisted suicide in the UK, as well as the most effective strategies for pro-lifers to fight back against the culture of death.

January 15, 2025

