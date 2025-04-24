Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Dad of 16 REVEALS parenting SECRETS to lead your family

Conor Gallagher, Catholic father of 16 and author of The Well Ordered Family, discusses how families can thrive by applying time-tested business principles to home life. Gallagher shares practical wisdom on structure, discipline, technology management, and the power of routines, all rooted in faith and love. Discover how intentional parenting and spiritual leadership can transform chaos into peace, and turn your home into a place of purpose, order, and grace.

April 24, 2025

