John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Dark night of the soul: Faithful Catholic escapes death from coronavirus

Fri Apr 17, 2020 - 4:14 pm EST

Dan Burke, the former president of EWTN News, sat down with John-Henry Westen today to discuss his recent diagnosis and recovery from the COVID-19 virus. Burke said that there was a “spiritual darkness” that he experienced while suffering from the virus when he was in the hospital that was unlike anything he had gone through before.

