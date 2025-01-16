Dark times ahead for Catholics | ‘Cowboy Priest’ reveals how to survive

Many faithful Catholics struggle to navigate these times of great turmoil in the Church and state. But there is a simple remedy to help sustain us during this dark period.

Fr. Clay Hunt, the “Cowboy priest,” discusses the tremendous power of regularly receiving the Holy Eucharist, attending Mass, and reciting daily prayers like the Holy Rosary. Fr. Hunt also critiques current political and cultural issues, reflects on his ministry, urges the faithful to grow in holiness in 2025, and more.

