Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Dark times ahead for Catholics | ‘Cowboy Priest’ reveals how to survive

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Many faithful Catholics struggle to navigate these times of great turmoil in the Church and state. But there is a simple remedy to help sustain us during this dark period.

Fr. Clay Hunt, the “Cowboy priest,” discusses the tremendous power of regularly receiving the Holy Eucharist, attending Mass, and reciting daily prayers like the Holy Rosary. Fr. Hunt also critiques current political and cultural issues, reflects on his ministry, urges the faithful to grow in holiness in 2025, and more.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

January 16, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Dark times ahead for Catholics | ‘Cowboy Priest’ reveals how to survive

Recent Videos
17:48

Catholic ranch THRIVES despite ban from Archbishop Gustavo

Recent Videos
27:56

This order of nuns is THRIVING | Sister Wilhelmina

Recent Videos
29:18

'Not the Pope, just Bergoglio'? Bishop who survived communism weighs in

Recent Videos
36:18

How a hermit priest helped save a woman from addiction during COVID lockdown

Recent Videos
39:19

Usurper? Second oldest bishop in the world weighs in on Francis

Recent Videos
24:29

Satan has a three-point plan for us all—here's what it is

Recent Videos
22:53

Did 'The Chosen' get the Birth of Christ WRONG?!

Recent Videos
36:19

How the sexual revolution destroyed the family and upended Christian culture

Recent Videos
34:34

Ancient Catholic prophecies warn of a pope who will gravely harm the Church

Recent Videos
24:11

Bitcoin blows past $100k since Trump's election. Here's what to know

Recent Videos
35:50

Catholic school principal FIRED for being 'too traditional'?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...