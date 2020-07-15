Podcast Image

She faked an abortion to escape sex trafficking, now she helps victims

Wed Jul 15, 2020 - 11:40 am EST

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Darlene Pawlik a victim of sex trafficking from a young age shares her story with Jonathon Van Maren, including how she had to fake an abortion and ultimately run away in order to escape.

Pawlik and Van Maren also discuss the impact pornography, prostitution, and abortion have on the sex trafficking industry.

