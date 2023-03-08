The John-Henry Westen Show

Darwin said his theory of evolution would be undone if anyone could find THIS

Darwin’s theory of evolution currently enjoys cult-like status among many modern minds. The theory suggests that there is no first cause—that is, no almighty God, who, separate from the created universe, established the world out of nothing. However, Darwin himself said that there was one thing—if it could be found—that would entirely obviate his theory of evolution. Atheistic evolutionary enthusiasts are now in for a surprise: Christ in His infinite generosity has supplied that very thing—Himself. 

Tune in now to see how filmmaker Ron Tesoriero’s forensic documentation of many Eucharistic Miracles shows that even amidst evolutionary-modernism and Darwin Extremism, no one can escape the truth that God is the Creator and He is still in charge.

March 8, 2023

