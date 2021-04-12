Daughter of a New Zealand pro-life activist carries on the tradition with her family

In this episode of the Ladies of LifeSite, Michelle Kaufman speaks with the Ladies to discuss what it was like growing up with a mother who was an avid pro-life activist and how she has carried on that tradition in her family.

Michelle talks about her fight to defend life and family in New Zealand and how she balances the demands of working to further such a worthy cause without sacrificing her most important vocation, raising holy children.

She also give listeners a first hand peek into the extremely strict lockdowns that have been going on in New Zealand and how that is impacting her family and community.

