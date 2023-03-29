Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
'David vs. Goliath': Pro-life leader describes strong pressure on Malta to legalize abortion
The Van Maren ShowSee More
On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with Dr. Miriam Sciberras, leader of the Life Network Foundation Malta, about the outpouring of pro-life support as lawmakers debate a bill to legalize abortion, the domestic and foreign pressure to upend Malta’s culture of life, and why she thinks abortion is the foremost human rights issue of all time.
March 29, 2023
Comments