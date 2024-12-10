Day 3: John-Henry Westen prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

From December 8 to December 17, LifeSite readers are invited to take part in a nine-day novena dedicated to the conversion of Pope Francis and restoration of the Catholic Church. Today’s novena is prayed by John-Henry Westen. The novena is organized by the Confraternity of Our Lady of Fatima. The prayer will be shared every day of the novena at 8 p.m. EST.

Please pledge to pray the novena here and get your copy of the novena prayer: https://www.livefatima.io/9-day-novena/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten