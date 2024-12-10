Day 3: John-Henry Westen prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis
LSNTVSee More
From December 8 to December 17, LifeSite readers are invited to take part in a nine-day novena dedicated to the conversion of Pope Francis and restoration of the Catholic Church. Today’s novena is prayed by John-Henry Westen. The novena is organized by the Confraternity of Our Lady of Fatima. The prayer will be shared every day of the novena at 8 p.m. EST.
Please pledge to pray the novena here and get your copy of the novena prayer: https://www.livefatima.io/9-day-novena/
U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews
****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
****
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
December 10, 2024
Comments