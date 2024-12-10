Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Day 3: John-Henry Westen prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

From December 8 to December 17, LifeSite readers are invited to take part in a nine-day novena dedicated to the conversion of Pope Francis and restoration of the Catholic Church. Today’s novena is prayed by John-Henry Westen. The novena is organized by the Confraternity of Our Lady of Fatima. The prayer will be shared every day of the novena at 8 p.m. EST.

Please pledge to pray the novena here and get your copy of the novena prayer: https://www.livefatima.io/9-day-novena/

****
+++

****

+++

December 10, 2024

2:09

Day 2: Michael Matt prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

6:55

Day 1: Christopher Wendt prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

8:24

A love unbroken | Renewing vows amid life's trials

3:42

Canadians are FIGHTING globalist 'climate action plans'

2:39

Day 9: Father Altman prays novena for President Trump

3:03

Day 8: Father Jonathan Opio prays novena for President Trump

3:12

Day 7: Father Chris Alar prays novena for President Trump

3:07

Day 6: Deacon Keith prays novena for President Trump

2:32

Day 5: Sister Deirdre Byrne prays novena for President Trump

2:48

Day 4: Mother Miriam prays novena for President Trump

3:15

Day 3: John-Henry Westen prays novena for President Trump

