Day 4: Mother Miriam prays novena for President Trump
Today, LifeSite invites you to join Mother Miriam in praying our nine-day novena for President Donald Trump. Everyone who signs the pledge to participate in the novena will be mentioned in an email to President Trump as a “spiritual bouquet” on St. Andrew’s Day, November 30. Father James Altman has agreed to deliver a paper copy to the president-elect’s home when he visits Mar-a-Lago.
ADD YOUR NAME: https://www.lifesitenews.com/prayer-pledges/novena-president-trumps-conversion/
November 24, 2024
