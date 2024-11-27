Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Day 7: Father Chris Alar prays novena for President Trump

Today, LifeSite invites you to join Father Chris Alar in praying our nine-day novena for President Donald Trump. Everyone who signs the pledge to participate in the novena will be mentioned in an email to President Trump as a “spiritual bouquet” on St. Andrew’s Day, November 30. Father James Altman has agreed to deliver a paper copy to the president-elect’s home when he visits Mar-a-Lago.

ADD YOUR NAME: https://www.lifesitenews.com/prayer-pledges/novena-president-trumps-conversion/

November 27, 2024

