Day 7: JoAnne Goode prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

From December 8 to December 17, LifeSite readers are invited to take part in a nine-day novena dedicated to the conversion of Pope Francis and restoration of the Catholic Church. Today’s novena is prayed by JoAnne Goode. The novena is organized by the Confraternity of Our Lady of Fatima. The prayer will be shared every day of the novena at 8 p.m. EST.

Please pledge to pray the novena here and get your copy of the novena prayer: https://www.livefatima.io/9-day-novena/

****
+++

****

+++

December 14, 2024

Recent Videos

