Leaked majority opinion shows Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade
DC Pro-Lifers Ecstatic that Abortion May be Outlawed After Leaked Roe v. Wade Opinion

LifeSiteNews correspondent Jim Hale and US bureau chief Doug Mainwaring visit the Supreme Court to hear pro-life activists share their thoughts on the leaked opinion potentially overturning Roe v. Wade and what it means for their continued efforts to ban abortion throughout the United States.

May 3, 2022

