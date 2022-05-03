DC Pro-Lifers Ecstatic that Abortion May be Outlawed After Leaked Roe v. Wade Opinion
LifeSiteNews correspondent Jim Hale and US bureau chief Doug Mainwaring visit the Supreme Court to hear pro-life activists share their thoughts on the leaked opinion potentially overturning Roe v. Wade and what it means for their continued efforts to ban abortion throughout the United States.
LSNTVMay 3, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
DC Pro-Lifers Ecstatic that Abortion May be Outlawed After Leaked Roe v. Wade Opinion
-
Pro-life park underway across from West Virginia's last abortion mill
-
How this Small Woodshop Helps Grieving Parents Heal from their Miscarriage
-
The culture crisis: The philosophy that got us here and the return to virtue
-