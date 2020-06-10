Deacon provides solution to America’s civil unrest: ‘Prayer, fasting, and a lot of work’

Deacon Cody Miller, a deacon since 1988, was previously a rock-n-roll musician and living as a self-described “heathen.” His life changed after he read St. Louis de Montfort's True Devotion to Mary. He tells John-Henry that “fasting, not necessarily from food, but reparation, prayers, the rosary, doing stuff you don't like to do with a smile" is absolutely essential in these times.
