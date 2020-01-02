Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Dear non-Catholic Christians, we need your help in the Catholic Church like never before

Thu Jan 2, 2020 - 8:49 pm EST

In This Episode

It is precisely because of the great respect, love and admiration that I have for you non-Catholic soldiers for Christ that I wanted to reach out to you and beg you to consider coming home to the Catholic Church. For one thing your ardent faith and willingness to defend the truths of Christ are sorely needed in the battle for the soul of the Catholic Church that is raging today.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL