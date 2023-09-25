Dear President Trump: Heartbeat laws save unborn lives

President Trump is now on record saying that a 6-week abortion ban and similar heartbeat laws are a “terrible mistake,” but the facts reveal that strong pro-life laws are now saving unborn lives in record numbers. While Trump and many Republicans seek to distance themselves from the work of abolishing abortion, pro-lifers know that now is not the time to cower in fear over being labeled pro-life in the upcoming elections. Join LifeSiteNews Senior Correspondent Jim Hale as he learns from Dr. Michael New, a Catholic University of America Business Professor and associate scholar with the Lozier Institute. the latest statistics that show the success of pro-life heartbeat laws. how they reduce the number of abortions, and why grassroots activists in the culture of life should not be discouraged as they continue to save pre-born lives.

