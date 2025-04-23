Death of a Pope, resurrection of the Church? | Conclave crossroads

Fr. Chris Alar offers powerful theological insight in an Easter Octave special on the death of Pope Francis and the high-stakes conclave ahead, urging Catholics to see this moment not just as mourning — but as a divine invitation to resurrection. As confusion and compromise marked much of Francis’s papacy, the panel calls for a new pope who will restore truth, clarity, and tradition. Fr. Alar emphasizes the need for cardinals and laity to be in a state of grace, especially as Divine Mercy Sunday offers unmatched spiritual renewal. They honor the fearless legacy of Mother Angelica and challenge today’s leaders to follow her example.

