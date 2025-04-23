Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Death of a Pope, resurrection of the Church? | Conclave crossroads

Fr. Chris Alar offers powerful theological insight in an Easter Octave special on the death of Pope Francis and the high-stakes conclave ahead, urging Catholics to see this moment not just as mourning — but as a divine invitation to resurrection. As confusion and compromise marked much of Francis’s papacy, the panel calls for a new pope who will restore truth, clarity, and tradition. Fr. Alar emphasizes the need for cardinals and laity to be in a state of grace, especially as Divine Mercy Sunday offers unmatched spiritual renewal. They honor the fearless legacy of Mother Angelica and challenge today’s leaders to follow her example.

April 23, 2025

