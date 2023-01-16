Death of a Prince: Remembering Cardinal George Pell
John-Henry Westen sits down with Cardinal Pell’s lifelong friend, John Macauley, for a never-before-seen insightful and heartfelt tribute to this Catholic giant and pillar of orthodoxy. Cardinal Pell was famously – and unjustly – convicted in 2018 of sex abuse in an empty attempt by radical pro-LGBT ideologues to damage the great Prince of the Church.
The John-Henry Westen ShowJanuary 16, 2023
