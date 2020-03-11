Podcast Image

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Debunking the myth that unborn babies don’t feel pain until 24 weeks

Wed Mar 11, 2020 - 11:32 am EST

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon Van Maren speaks with John Bockmann, one of the authors of a new study who discovered that a fetus can feel pain much earlier than people think. This is a must watch episode for any pro-life activist.  In delving into the topic of fetal pain, Bockmann realized the previous understanding about fetal pain was based on a false presumption. Check-out his interview with Jonathon to learn more about how he debunked the myth and when unborn babies actually start to feel pain.

