Debunking the myth that unborn babies don’t feel pain until 24 weeks

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon Van Maren speaks with John Bockmann, one of the authors of a new study who discovered that a fetus can feel pain much earlier than people think. This is a must watch episode for any pro-life activist. In delving into the topic of fetal pain, Bockmann realized the previous understanding about fetal pain was based on a false presumption. Check-out his interview with Jonathon to learn more about how he debunked the myth and when unborn babies actually start to feel pain.

