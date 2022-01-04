Debunking the myths of homeschooling: The joys of learning with family
The decision for parents to homeschool their children is now an obvious one with the onslaught of anti-family, anti-Christian agendas being forced on students at both public and private schools. Sadly, many Catholic schools are also part of the problem.
LSNTVJanuary 4, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
Abp. Viganò: Traditionis Custodes contains ‘gross canonical errors,' is 'illegitimate and invalid'
-
Debunking the myths of homeschooling: The joys of learning with family
-
A new take on an old Christmas tradition brings hope and joy to families in Steubenville, Ohio
-
'A return to faith': Virginia Catholics join in rosary crusade for the Church and the world
-