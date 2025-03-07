Deep state infiltration | How the U.S. may have hijacked the Vatican
Liz Yore uncovers the disturbing connections between the Obama-Biden administration, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, and deep-state meddling in the Catholic Church. Was the Vatican compromised? How far has political interference gone? The truth is more shocking than you think.
WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/pope-benedict-forced-to-resign-vatican-deep-state-ties/
March 7, 2025
