Deep state infiltration | How the U.S. may have hijacked the Vatican

Liz Yore uncovers the disturbing connections between the Obama-Biden administration, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, and deep-state meddling in the Catholic Church. Was the Vatican compromised? How far has political interference gone? The truth is more shocking than you think.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/pope-benedict-forced-to-resign-vatican-deep-state-ties/

March 7, 2025

Deep state infiltration | How the U.S. may have hijacked the Vatican

3:49

Investigating the Francis papacy—What will the next conclave bring?

2:49

Catholic Charities ABUSE church funding?! | Bishop Strickland

2:09

Biden FORCED Pope Benedict to resign? Alleged secret meeting

2:15

Vatican SECRETS must be EXPOSED! | Will it be released BEFORE a conclave?

2:35

BRUTAL takedown by police of Red Rose Rescuers

4:22

DESECRATION of Saint Peter's Basilica | Hidden meaning behind it

4:01

The next Pope: Angelic Pope prophecy? | Xavier Reyes-Ayral

3:53

The Church in crisis: Only prayer & sacrifice can save it

2:31

Heroes FREE after medical neglect in prison

2:10

The future of the papacy | Will the next pope restore tradition?

2:45

Excommunicated for supporting Trump's policies?

