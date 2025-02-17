Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Deep State vs. The Church—Bannon, Westen & Yore Break It Down

Was Pope Benedict XVI removed to install a Davos-controlled puppet in the Vatican? John-Henry Westen joins Steve Bannon’s War Room with Liz Yore to discuss Archbishop Viganò’s bombshell statement: With Trump’s potential release of key emails—including those from John Podesta—could the truth about the papacy’s manipulation finally be exposed? The panel dives into the deep state’s influence on the Church and what it could mean for the future of Catholicism.

MORE: https://x.com/JhWesten/status/1891234424076837176

February 17, 2025

