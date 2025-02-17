Deep State vs. The Church—Bannon, Westen & Yore Break It Down

Was Pope Benedict XVI removed to install a Davos-controlled puppet in the Vatican? John-Henry Westen joins Steve Bannon’s War Room with Liz Yore to discuss Archbishop Viganò’s bombshell statement: With Trump’s potential release of key emails—including those from John Podesta—could the truth about the papacy’s manipulation finally be exposed? The panel dives into the deep state’s influence on the Church and what it could mean for the future of Catholicism.

MORE: https://x.com/JhWesten/status/1891234424076837176

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten