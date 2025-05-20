Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Dejection to HOPE | What Caused My delayed embrace of Pope Leo

John-Henry Westen shares his initial disappointment  during the Rome conclave that elected Pope Leo XIV, grappling with concerns over Cardinal Robert Prevost’s past actions as head of the Dicastery for Bishops. But through the humility and unwavering faith of Bishop Joseph Strickland, Westen finds renewed hope and a deeper call to trust in God’s providence. This moving reflection charts a journey from disillusionment to conviction, underscoring LifeSite’s ongoing mission to report truthfully, foster faith, and uphold the good within the Church.

May 20, 2025

