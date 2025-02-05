Department of Education GONE?! School Choice RESTORED

In a major win for parental rights and educational freedom, President Trump’s executive orders have dismantled the Department of Education, banned gender ideology in schools, and restored protections for life. This episode of Faith and Reason breaks down these historic victories and the fight to put children’s education back in the hands of parents.

Pro-life advocate Ryan Bomberger shares his powerful testimony of being conceived in rape, adopted into a loving family, and dedicating his life to promoting life, faith, and family through the Radiance Foundation. Despite battling severe depression, COVID complications, and stage two cancer, Bomberger’s story is one of triumph through faith. His journey underscores the power of perseverance and God’s divine plan in the fight for truth and justice.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten