Deportation numbers don't lie - Fr. Altman EXPOSES the immigration hypocrisy

Fr. James Altman joins John-Henry Westen to dismantle what he calls the staggering hypocrisy of the U.S. bishops on immigration. Altman presents shocking data: While President Donald Trump deported far fewer people than his predecessors, bishops remained silent for decades only to erupt in protest when he took office.

He reveals the multibillion-dollar federal funding he claims incentivized the bishops’ activism and accuses them of having “blood on their hands” for their role in the crisis. Altman grounds his critique in clear Catholic teaching: Nations have a right to secure borders.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/fr-altman-the-plot-to-replace-the-catholic-church/

