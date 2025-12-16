Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Deportation numbers don't lie - Fr. Altman EXPOSES the immigration hypocrisy

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Fr. James Altman joins John-Henry Westen to dismantle what he calls the staggering hypocrisy of the U.S. bishops on immigration. Altman presents shocking data: While President Donald Trump deported far fewer people than his predecessors, bishops remained silent for decades only to erupt in protest when he took office.

He reveals the multibillion-dollar federal funding he claims incentivized the bishops’ activism and accuses them of having “blood on their hands” for their role in the crisis. Altman grounds his critique in clear Catholic teaching: Nations have a right to secure borders.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/fr-altman-the-plot-to-replace-the-catholic-church/

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH25_video

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 16, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Deportation numbers don't lie - Fr. Altman EXPOSES the immigration hypocrisy

Recent Videos
7:21

MIRACLE of Virgin Mary: PROPHECY of Our Lady of Guadalupe converts millions

Recent Videos
4:48

Discerning the supernatural: How to respond to Marian apparitions

Recent Videos
5:46

Is the Church committing suicide? Cardinal Zen's warning

Recent Videos
4:17

Stand with us: The front line in Rome is under attack

Recent Videos
7:51

The MIRACLE doctors wouldn't talk about - Malachi Martin's healing

Recent Videos
4:02

Malachi Martin: The Vatican's secret cardinal revealed

Recent Videos
5:08

Why risk your life? For the children

Recent Videos
12:28

A demonic attack: The day a pro-choice man tried to kill us

Recent Videos
10:43

Betrayal in Rome: The Fatima warning

Recent Videos
4:41

Will Rome lose the faith? A mystic's chilling prophecy of anti-popes and the end times

Recent Videos
6:59

Approved APPARITION: Mary's WARNING of two worm-ridden popes

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...